Exit polls provide first glimpse of 2016 electorate

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump departs after voting in New York City. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/ Getty Images.

Exit polls rolled in on Tuesday evening and provided the first glimpse into where the electorate stands on Election Day.

National Fox News surveys of voters showed that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton held an edge in voters thinking she would be a good commander in chief, and Republican nominee Donald Trump had an edge on the economy and being able to bring change to the country.

Fox News exit poll: Clinton has edge on who would be better commander in chief, Trump has advantage on economy pic.twitter.com/ZDCT8iGST8

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 8, 2016

Trump winning big in this Fox exit poll category: Can candidate bring change? *Clinton: 13% *Trump: 82% pic.twitter.com/e1uoXKpgrt

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 8, 2016

MSNBC’s national exit polls showed Trump up among white with no college degree and Clinton up with black and Latino voters, although her margins with Latino voters in the exit polls weren’t as high as President Barack Obama’s were in 2012:

Among white non-college: Women: Trump 59-34% Men: Trump 70-23%

— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2016

Early exit Black voters Clinton 87% Trump 8% 2012: Obama 93% Romney 6%

— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2016

Latino voters — early exit: Clinton 65% Trump 27% 2012: Obama 71% Romney 27%

— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 8, 2016

CNN exit polls showed that, contrary to polls throughout the election cycle that showed both Trump and Clinton with record-high unfavorability ratings, only 25% of voters said their vote was based on a dislike of other options. And only 31% said they like their candidate but have reservations.

Still, only 40% of voters as of 5 p.m. said they were excited or optimistic about Clinton or Trump’s tenure in the White House.

Somewhat surprisingly, 62% of voters said they decided who to vote for before September and only 12% said they decided who to vote for over the past week. This is noteworthy considering the recent scandals both have endured — Trump with leaked audio showing him making lewd comments about women and Clinton with the FBI reopening its investigation into her private email server.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows how drastically split different demographics are this election



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.