Exit Poll Results: Voters Name Their Number One Issue

So what was the biggest issue for voters? The economy of course. More than 60 per cent of voters cited the economy as their number one concern, according to CNN. That’s reassuring since we’re in the midst of what might be the worst financial crisis of all time, and our housing and financial industry losses have already put the skids on the larger economy.

That should strongly favour Obama, since 52 per cent of those surveyed by CNN before the election said that they think he’ll handle the economy better. McCain only scored 42%.

Interestingly, concern over the broader economy has apparently beat housing as well as the war.



