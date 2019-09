Existing home sales came in at 4.99 million, higher than last month’s 4.89 million and slightly ahead of the 4.95 million consensus estimate. The number is down 16% year-over-year, which marks a modest deceleration from last month’s 17% year-over-year drop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.