Here come existing home sales ...

The National Association of Realtors will release its monthly data on existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that sales rose 0.4% in September at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.35 million, according to Bloomberg.

Existing-home sales fell 0.9% between July and August, driven mostly by a drop in starter homes (those priced under $100,000). All the other price ranges saw increases.

The housing market continues to face an inventory crunch, which is lifting prices.

“Current mortgage rates hovering near historic lows combined with increases in wages remain the key drivers of growth in the housing market, as they continue to soften the impact of rising prices and offer consumers increased leverage and buoyed home-buying power,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American, in a preview.

More to come …

