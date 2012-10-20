Existing Home Sales Down To 4.75 Million, Right In Line With Expectations

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Existing home sales declined to 4.75 million in September right in line with expectations.This was down 1.5 per cent on the month, but up 11 per cent from a year ago.



But last month’s reading was revised up to 4.83 million and up 8.1 per cent.

On a regional basis, existing home sales fell the most in the Northeast, declining 6.3 per cent on the month, but up 7.3 per cent on the year.

The national median existing-home price was $183,900, up 11.3 per cent from a year ago.

“The shrinkage in housing supply is supporting ongoing price growth, a pattern that could accelerate unless home builders robustly ramp up production,” according to NAR’s chief economist Lawrence Yun.

