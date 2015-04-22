Here come existing home sales ...

The March report on existing home sales is set for release at 10:00 am ET.

Expectations are for existing home sales to rise 3.1% to an annualized rate of 5.03 million in March, up from the 1.2% jump to a pace of 4.88 million in February.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they drop.

