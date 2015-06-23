Existing home sales beat expectations

Existing home sales rose 5.1%, more than expected, to an annualized pace of 5.35 million.
Expectations were for the report to show home sales rose 4.8% in May to an annualized rate of 5.28 million, up from a pace of 5.04 million in April.
April’s report showed a 3.3% decline from the prior month.
More to come …
