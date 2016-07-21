Here come existing home sales...

The latest data on existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that existing home sales fell 0.9% month-over-month to seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.53 million, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Data for May showed that existing home sales rose 1.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.53 million — the highest since February 2007.

