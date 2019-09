flickr: are you my rik?The National Association of Realtors will release existing home sales at 10 am.



Consensus was for an annualized rate of 5 million.

Prior was 4.97 million, the highest since Nov. 2009.

Click here for updates >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.