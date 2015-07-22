Here come existing home sales ...

At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest monthly data on existing home sales.

Economists forecast that home sales rose 0.9% month-on-month at an annualized pace of 5.40 million in June according to Bloomberg.

In May, sales climbed 5.1% at an annualized pace of 5.35 million.

In a preview of the data to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote: “After the strong 5.1% gain in May, we expect existing home sales to slip back, falling 1.0% to 5.3 million in June. Smoothing through the monthly swings, this would still imply a modestly higher pace of activity. Pending home sales, which track signed contracts, have increased steadily since January. Moreover, mortgage purchase applications have been on a higher trend. Thus, while we expect a slight decline in June, it does not offset the gain in May and continues to point to improving home sales.”

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.