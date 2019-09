After the expected spike in existing home sales last month, I quoted legendary basketball coach John Wooden:



“Never mistake activity for achievement.”

It is worth repeating this month. First, it is important to remember that existing home sales are largely irrelevant for the economy.

Continue reading at Calculated Risk ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.