Here comes existing home sales...

The National Association of Realtors is expected to release its update on existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

The measure of previously built homes sold in August is expected to come in at 5.51 million homes sold, a -0.4% change from July’s surprising number.

In fact, economists also expected a decline in July of -0.9%, but the market surprised with a 1.1% increase.

The data point is the last in a busy few days for the housing market. New homes sales crushed expectations on Tuesday, while home prices disappointed ever so slightly earlier on Wednesday.

Keep it here and we’ll have the number as soon as it’s released.

