Here come existing home sales ...

Akin Oyedele

The latest data on existing home sales will be released at the top of the hour.

Economists estimate that existing home sales fell 1.6% to an annual rate of 5.50 million.

This would follow a 2% rise in July to an annual rate of 5.59 million.

In a preview to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote: “Mortgage purchase applications have slipped lower over the prior two months while pending home sales have softened. Moreover, the data are due for a reversal after the strong performance over the prior several months.”

We’ll be back with the latest once the data cross.

