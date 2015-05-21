Here come existing home sales ...

At 10:00 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest tally on existing home sales.

Economists expect that sales rose 0.8% month-on-month to an annualized rate of 5.23 million, according to Bloomberg.

In March, existing home sales rose 6.1% to an annualized rate of 5.19 million — the fastest pace of growth in 18 months.

Existing home sales include completed transactions on single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops.

Ahead of the release, Wells Fargo economists wrote: “Supply constraints pose a threat to a strong spring home buying season, although inventories ticked up in March. Despite this concern, we expect existing home sales posted a slight gain in April, rising to a 5.23 million seasonally adjusted annual rate.”

On Tuesday, we got data showing that housing starts surged 20.2% in April to an annualized pace of 1.135 million, the highest level since November 2007.

We’ll be back with the numbers once they cross …

