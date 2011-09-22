Existing Home Sales SMASH Expectations With 7.7% Spike

Photo: Zillow.com

Update:



Strong numbers.

Still historically anemic, but a 7.7% uptick in home sales is well above the 1.7% gain that was expected.

On an annualized basis, there were 5.03 million sales vs. 4.75 million expected.

The full announcement from the NAR is here.

Original post: Besides the FOMC party at 2:15, this is the one big economic datapoint of the day in the US.

Analysts expect annualized 4.75 million existing home sales vs. 4.67 million last month.

We’ll have the number here live at 8:30.

Whoops, sorry, the number comes out at 10:00.

We’ll have it then.

