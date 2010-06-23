Check Out The Huge Miss For Existing Home Sales

May existing home sales came in at just a seasonally-adjusted 5.66 million vs. 6.1 million expected, according to the latest release from the National Association for Realtors (NAR).



Here’s the release:

NAR:

Existing-home sales remained at elevated levels in May on buyer response to the tax credit, characterised by stabilizing home prices and historically low mortgage interest rates, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Gains in the West and South were offset by a decline in the Northeast; the Midwest was steady.

Existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.66 million units in May, down 2.2 per cent from an upwardly revised surge of 5.79 million units in April. May closings are 19.2 per cent above the 4.75 million-unit level in May 2009; April sales were revised to show an 8.0 per cent monthly gain.

Blame the homebuyer tax credit:

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said he expects one more month of elevated home sales. “We are witnessing the ongoing effects of the home buyer tax credit, which we’ll also see in June real estate closings,” he said. “However, approximately 180,000 home buyers who signed a contract in good faith to receive the tax credit may not be able to finalise by the end of June due to delays in the mortgage process, particularly for short sales.

Blame the oil spill:

“In addition, many potential sales are being delayed by an interruption in the National Flood Insurance Program. Florida and Louisiana, also impacted by the oil spill, have the highest percentage of homes that require flood insurance.”

For more, see the official release here >

