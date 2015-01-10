Why Exercise Actually Makes You Fatter

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 35% of Americans are obese. That’s 78.6 million people.

We talked to Gary Taubes, an expert on obesity who wrote the best-selling book “Why We Get Fat.” He says the idea that exercising and physical activity can cure obesity is incorrect.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Camera by Justin Gmoser.

