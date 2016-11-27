These are the 10 best everyday exercises for burning calories

What’s the best way to burn the most calories?

There’s a lot that goes into developing an exercise regimen — meeting your body’s needs, finding something you enjoy, and figuring out what will have enough impact to make a difference to your health.

If you’re crunched for time, one of the ways to measure that is to figure out how much energy a particular exercise expends in the time you actually do it. In other words, how many calories does it burn?

The big, important caveats here are that exercising on its own actually doesn’t do much to make you lose weight. If you want to slim down, we suggest talking to a doctor about what a healthy weight is for you and working on cutting sugar and large portions out of your diet.

Still, calories burned per hour is a good measure of how intense a particular exercise is. The Mayo Clinic, drawing on research published by the National Institutes of Health, lists 36 popular forms of exercise by their caloric impacts, which we’ve ranked in another article. Here, we’ve listed the top ten, with approximate calories burned per hour for a 200-pound person listed for each activity. (An average adult American weighs just under 200 pounds.) Of course exact figures will vary across body types, gender, age, and other factors.

Keep in mind that the numbers here are approximate. Also, just because an exercise burns calories faster doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best option. The most important exercise is the one you enjoy enough to get up and do regularly.

Dragan Radovanovic/Business Insider

