Shawn Arent, the director of the Center for Health and Human Performance at Rutgers University and a Fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine, explains what you’ll really need to show off those six-pack abs.

Special thanks to Michael Bultman and CrossFit NYC.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.