27 Executives Share The Advice That Made Them Successful

In her upcoming book, Lean In, Sheryl Sandberg talks about the invaluable mentors who have helped her succeed — including Larry Summers, Mark Zuckerberg, and others.We can all learn something from those around us, no matter how vastly different their worldview, if we’re open to it. That’s how the world’s most successful people got to where they are today.



Google Chairman Eric Schmidt — who also gave Sandberg her best advice — says that you have to “find a way to say ‘yes’ to things. Say ‘yes’ to invitations to a new country, say ‘yes’ to meet new friends, say ‘yes’ to learn something new. ‘Yes’ is how you get your first job, and your next job, and your spouse, and even your kids.”

We’ve compiled Schmidt’s advice and more from the world’s top executives.

