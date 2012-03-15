22 Executives Share The Best Advice They Ever Received

Gene Ross, the man who recruited Lundgren at Bullock, told him:

'You're not going to do this forever. There's a finite amount of time you're going to be doing this. Do this really, really well. And if you do this really, really well, everybody will see that, and they'll move you onto the next thing. And you do that well, and then you'll move.'

From a 2009 interview with The New York Times