11 Rockstar Executives Who Earn More Than Their CEOs

Chief executive pay has grown massively over the past few decades. The average Fortune 1000 CEO makes about 354 times as much as their average employee,

according to the nonprofit labour group AFL-CIO.

But there are plenty of other executives that make pretty astounding figures when you add up their salaries, bonuses, and stock grants. Some of them even manage to out earn their bosses.

Using data from FindTheCompany, a site that compiles information on more than 30 million companies in the United States, we’ve found 11 top execs that are so good they make more than their CEOs.

These executives, at companies like Apple, Google, Citigroup, and Amazon, are seen as so vital to the future of the company that they earn annual compensation packages that range from $US15 million to $US85 million.

