9 Wall Streeters Whose Bonuses Got The Dreaded "Clawback"

In the Dodd-Frank bill, there’s an ugly rule that every financial exec should hate: the Clawback.



The FDIC adopted the new rule this week. Its interpretation, which applies to every public company, says that public companies can “claw back” an executive’s compensation if it’s shown that the company has failed and the executive is largely responsible for its failure. And over the next few months, the SEC has to propagate their interpretation of the rule. Then it will write its own version.

The likely outcome of both: if you’re an executive at a public company and/or a bank, your bonuses are at risk if your company fails.

In the past, it’s been pretty unusual to be required to re-pay an earned bonus (signing bonuses are frequently re-paid once the employee leaves), but it happened to these unfortunate 9 men for various reasons.

