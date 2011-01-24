The 20 Most Expensive Vacations You Can Take

Cooper Smith
Island

Photo: www.mushacay.com

Ever wonder where the world’s wealthiest go to relax and unwind during the long winter months? It could be at one of the following 20 awe-inspiring luxurious locales.We’ve got Olympic-quality slopes with torch-lit skiing, Chateau rentals, and Richard Branson’s private island. Of course the cheapest trip on our list costs over $1,000 per night.

Aurelio Lech

Lech am Arlberg, Austria

  • 'Slightly younger, more laid-back atmosphere'
  • Features two spas, fitness complex, several pools, and a meditation centre
  • Access to heli-skiing, heli-boarding, paragliding, horse-drawn sleighs, tobogganing, ice-skating, and snowshoeing

Rate: $1167 - $2853 per night for a suite

Source: Aurelio Lech


Four Seasons, George V

Paris, France

  • Steps away from the Champs-Elysées
  • Access to one of the finest spas in Paris, indoor pool, and a two-star Michelin restaurant, Le Cinq.
  • Many rooms include a balcony overlooking Paris

Rate: Suites start at $2,357 per night

Source: Four Seasons

Triple Creek Ranch

Darby, Montana

  • 600-acre luxury resort on the slope of Western Montana's highest mountain
  • Access to fitness centre, heated outdoor pool, tennis, putting green, horseshoe pits, and private hot tubs and fireplaces.
  • Complimentary breakfast, lunch, dinner, house wines and cocktails

Rate: $2,495 per night (double occupancy) to stay in the 3,600 sq. ft. three-bedroom, three-bath cabin.

Source: Triple Creek Ranch

Queen Mary 2

Global

  • $800 million vessel, 1,132 feet long, with a crew of 1,253 at your service
  • Features 10 different restaurants, the only planetarium at sea, a casino, six swimming pools, English pub, Royal Court theatre, and the Queens Room--the largest ballroom at sea.
  • During November, December, and January the Queen Mary 2 makes a series of voyages to the Caribbean, round-trip from New York.

Rate: Suites start at $3,955

Source: Cunard


Badrutt's Palace

St. Moritz, Switzerland

  • Access to wellness spa, fitness centre, French eatery 'Le Restaurant'
  • Moonlit or torch-light skiing, half-pipe snowboarding, tobogganing, vertical ice-wall climbing
  • Town hosted the 1928 Winter Olympics, and still maintains the oldest operating bobsled run

Rate: $5,427 per night, for a luxury suite

Source: Badrutt's Palace

Life Ball

Vienna, Austria

  • Over 80,000 people vie for 3,780 spots
  • Party with Bill Clinton, Katy Perry, Diane von Furstenberg and other celebs
  • The party's motto -- 'Be provocative. Get emotional. Embrace opulence.'

Rate: $6,700 per person

Source: Life Ball

Sea Cloud Cruise

Aegean Sea

  • Includes champagne in your cabin, one or two 'Captain's cocktail parties', select wines and beer, and daily summary of international news
  • Ac ess to sports equipment and a pianist
  • Most popular itinerary: Athens through the Greek Isles to Turkey, and back.

Rate: $3,995 - $7,995 per person, depending on the itinerary

Source: Sea Cloud

Chateau le Camarguais

Carpentras, France

  • French Chateau in the heart of the Rhône Valley, capable of sleeping 32 guests
  • Conference facility, business centre, sports complex, and an outdoor swimming pool.
  • The property is completely enclosed by surrounding parkland

Rate: $45,044 - $62,368 per week

Source: HomeAway

Zephyr Palace

Costa Rica

  • Situated atop a 350 ft. mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean
  • Access to private beach, gym, infinity pool, jacuzzi, spa, and golf course
  • Region known for its colourful flocks of scarlet macaws

Rate: $9,300 per night, or $65,100 per week

Source: Zephyr Palace

Helen's Tower

Scottish Highlands

  • Ocean view of the North Sea
  • Castle sleeps 40, and meals are fully catered using local scallops, lobster, crab, lamb, and beef; ideal for event-gathering
  • Local activities include golf, horseback riding, fishing, and shooting

Rate: $76,314 per week

Source: HomeAway

Casa El Destino

Punta Mita, Mexico

  • Access to ocean-front infinity pool, spa, two beach clubs, and two Jack Nicklaus golf courses
  • Personal chef, estate manager, housekeepers, babysitter, and concierge at your service
  • Villa sleeps 14; all 7 bedrooms have private terraces with ocean view.

Rate: $10,000 - $15,000 per night, or $70,000 - $105,000 per week

Source: Casa El Destino


Deerfield Estate

Heber City, Utah

  • Minutes from Park City--setting of the Sundance Film Festival and 2002 Winter Olympics
  • Ski-in, ski-out access to Deer Crest and Deer Valley
  • Includes 7 master suites, 11 bathrooms, 8 fireplaces, fitness room, billiards, wine cellar, 14-seat theatre, ski prep room, private gondola, and 24-hour staffed gate entrance

Rate: $12,000 - $17,000 per night

Source: HomeAway

Villa Bellissima VI

Siena, Italy

  • 800 year-old farming village in Tuscany, and the throughpass of a historic medieval pilgrimage route from Canterbury to Rome
  • Villa encompasses 22 suites, outdoor terrace, library, study, bar, conference facility, and screening room
  • Access to 60' swimming pool, modern fitness centre, spa, tennis, basketball and bocce courts

Rate: $137,000 per week

Source: HomeAway

Isla de sa Ferradura

Spain

  • 14-acre private island in the Mediterranean, off the coast of Ibiza, Spain
  • Fully developed with hacienda, kitchen, pool, bar, and wine bodega
  • Access to a subtropical lagoon with waterfall, and a secret cave that's been converted into a spa

Rate: $230,000 per week

Source: IslaFerradura

Hugh Hefner Sky Villa, Palms Casino

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Fully equipped with gym, media room, dining room, sauna, and spa
  • Amenities include a $700,000 jacuzzi, rotating bed, plasma screen TVs, poker table, outdoor terrace, and 24/7 butler service
  • Frequent guests include Kanye West, Common, Soulja Boy and T-Pain

Rate: $34,000 per night

Source: Palms

Musha Cay

Bahamas

  • Encompasses 11 private islands, spanning 700 acres and 40 sand beaches
  • Private airstrip, 10,000 sq. foot main house, and four guest houses
  • Owned by David Copperfield, who claims the 'Fountain of Youth' is hidden on one of the islands

Rate: $37,500 per day (four-night minimum)

Source: Musha Cay

Nygard Cay

Bahamas

  • Robinson Crusoe-inspired island playground
  • Waterslides, pools, hot tubs, tennis courts, and an 85 foot yacht at guests disposal
  • The island is extravagant even for Oprah's taste, 'After seeing Nygard Cay, I am not living large enough!'

Rate: $42,000 per day

Source: Nygard Cay

Royal Villa at Grand Resort Lagonissi

Athens, Greece

  • Access to business centre, heated pools, steam rooms, private beach, marina, butlers, chefs, and a personal pianist
  • 10 restaurants on premise, most of which hold Five Star Diamond Awards
  • Services include car, yacht and jet rentals, limousine transport wherever you go, even choice of pillows and linens

Rate: $50,000 per night

Source: Lagonissi

Necker Island

British Virgin Islands

  • Built by Sir Richard Branson
  • The island is occupied by 60 staff members, 200 flamingos, and is entirely surrounded by a coral reef
  • Google cofounder Larry Page had his wedding here

Rate: $51,000 per day, $357,000 per week, or $1,428,000 per month

Source: Virgin

Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson

Geneva, Switzerland

  • Top floor, four-bedroom suite overlooking Lake Geneva and the Alps
  • Cocktail lounge accommodates up to 40 guests
  • Two restaurants on premise, open-air saltwater pool, meeting rooms and a personal assistance also available

Rate: $52,000 per night

Source: Five Star Alliance

