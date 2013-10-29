Execs Say An Obscure H&M Spin-Off Could Be As Big As The Core Brand

H&M thinks its minimalist spin-off brand Cos could grow as big as the core retailer.

The “younger sibling” of H&M is opening its first location in Manhattan, reports Sharon Edelson at Women’s Wear Daily. The brand also has plans to start U.S. e-commerce next year.

H&M executive Marie Honda told Women’s Wear Daily that the spin-off brand has the potential to be huge.

The brand is more expensive and “arty” than H&M, writes Leslie Price at Racked.

While H&M is known for its buzzy designer collaborations, Cos strives for a more artistic feel, Price writes.

The brand has appeared at the Salone del Mobile interior design show in Milan and the Serpentine Gallery in London.

Cos’ prices are far steeper than H&M’s, and are reminiscent of competitor Zara.

A women’s turtleneck sweater is about $US89 at Cos. Similar sweaters start at about $US24.95 at H&M.

Women’s trousers are about $US112, compared with H&M’s at $US12.95.

Cos will expand in metropolitan cities around the world, Honda told WWD.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.