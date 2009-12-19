These 12 Executive Chairmen Earn More Than Their CEOs

For all the yelling about CEO pay, they sometimes don’t make the big company bucks.
And in more than a dozen cases, the board member who makes the most at the business adds relatively little value.
A new report from research firm The Corporate Library names a dozen Executive Chairs who were paid more than the CEOs of their companies — even though they did not have operational responsibilities.
(An Executive Chair is someone who leads the Board of Directors as an employee of the company, but isn’t the CEO.)
In all, more than one‐third (35%) of the 112 cases studied, Executive Chairs were paid more than the CEOs of their companies. Many of these Executive Chairs had some kind of operational title. However, more than a dozen did not, but still earned more than the chief executive.
According to the report, four of them “also received perquisites from their companies, such as personal use of company aircraft, personal use of company-provided car and driver, and country club dues.”
For example, Mort Zuckerman, Executive Chair of Boston Properties, made nearly $1 million more than the CEO of Boston Properties in 2008, according to the report. This difference includes more than $125,000 in value for the use of a company-provided car and driver, while no other executives named in the proxy receive such a benefit.
“Perquisites like these raise concerns that the other directors may be finding it difficult to refuse requests from a powerful board Chair,” said Senior Research Associate Annalisa Barrett, author of the report. “If this is the case, questions arise about whether they will be able to act independently in other matters related to shareholders’ interests.”
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”meridian-bioscience-inc-1″
title=”Meridian Bioscience, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: William Motto
Pay: $817,788
CEO: John Kraeutler
Pay: $815,621
Difference: $2,167
Photo: www.meridianbioscience.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fdb6b00000000003ba5aa/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”hq-sustainable-maritime-industries-inc-2″
title=”HQ Sustainable Maritime Industries, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Lillian Li
Pay: $364,550
CEO: Norbert Sporns
Pay: $298,000
Difference: $66,550
Photo: www.hqfish.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fde7f0000000000967ac4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bonton-stores-inc-3″
title=”Bon‐Ton Stores, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Tim Grumbacher
Pay: $2,021,185
CEO: Byron L. Bergren
Pay: $1,931,985
Difference: $89,200
Photos: investors.bonton.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe1380000000000e77811/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”republic-bancorp-inc-4″
title=”Republic Bancorp, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Bernard Trager
Pay: $794,988
CEO: Steve Trager
Pay: $545,089
Difference: $249,899
Photo: www.republicbank.com
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fdbd6000000000056bbc4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”first-marblehead-corporation-5″
title=”First Marblehead Corporation”
content=”Executive Chair: Peter Tarr
Pay: $1,972,611
CEO: Daniel Meyers
Pay: $1,647,097
Difference: $325,514
Photo: www.firstmarblehead.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe36c0000000000ab20a9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”weis-markets-inc-6″
title=”Weis Markets, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Robert Weis
Pay: $1,576,435
CEO: Norman Rich
Pay: $1,018,559
Difference: $557,876
Photo: www.weismarkets.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe3d000000000008d079f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”jb-hunt-transport-services-inc-7″
title=”J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Wayne Garrison
Pay: $2,403,420
CEO: Kirk Thompson
Pay: $1,838,548
Difference: $564,872“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe43c0000000000a52ef9/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”boston-properties-inc-8″
title=”Boston Properties, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Mortimer Zuckerman
Pay: $7,515,530
CEO: Edward H. Linde
Pay: $6,535,099
Difference: $980,431
Photo: www.ir.bostonproperties.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe54000000000001c3956/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”fidelity-national-information-services-inc-9″
title=”Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: William Foley
Pay: $11,698,471
CEO: Lee Kennedy
Pay: $10,568,464
Difference: $1,130,007
Photo: www.fisglobal.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe62000000000008c223d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”pattersonuti-energy-inc-10″
title=”Patterson‐UTI Energy, Inc.”
content=”Executive Chair: Mark Siegel
Pay: $5,597,309
CEO: Douglas Wall
Pay: $3,846,364
Difference: $1,750,945
Photo: patenergy.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe6b000000000006ebf43/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”webmd-health-corp-11″
title=”WebMD Health Corp.”
content=”Executive Chair: Martin Wygod
Pay: $5,710,783
CEO: Wayne Gattinella
Pay: $1,699,682
Difference: $4,011,101
Photo: www.webmd.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe7c50000000000aa87db/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”masco-corporation-12″
title=”Masco Corporation”
content=”Executive Chair: Richard Manoogian
Pay: $11,763,037
CEO: Timothy Wadhams
Pay: $5,516,905
Difference: $6,246,132
Photo: investors.masco.com“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1fe9630000000000b242d4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
