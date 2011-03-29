The Man Who Made Arianna Millions With HuffPo Just Started A New Media Company

Ken Lerer

Ken Lerer just sold Huffington Post to AOL for $315 million. Last year, Patrick Keane sold Associated Content to Yahoo for $100 million. Last decade, Brian Bedol sold two cable networks, one to Disney and one to CBS, for a combined $500 million.Now, all three are joining forces to launch a Web TV company called BedRocket.



Peter Kafka got the scoop:

Bedrocket plans on creating and investing in programming that could find a home on the Web or on traditional TV. But it’s really interested in all the new, content-hungry video outlets that sit somewhere between those two poles: Netflix, Apple and Google TV, Roku, mobile phones, tablets, etc.

“I think this is the next sweet spot,” Lerer says. “The distribution is all built out. It just needs to be filled with content. It’s absolutely identical to cable in the 80s.”

