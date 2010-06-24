9 Wall Streeters Who Had To Pay Their "Excessive" Bonuses Back

Executives who earned a big paycheck during the financial crisis are now concerned that their firm might “clawback” their bonus if there was an accounting restatement at the firm.



Traders might have to cough up bonuses if those trades eventually cost the firm money.

Many are viewing former CEO Maynard Jenkin’s case as a test to see if the SEC has gained the ground to go after more bonuses.

It’s pretty unusual to be required to re-pay an earned bonus (signing bonuses are frequently re-paid once the employee leaves), but it happened to these unfortunate 10 men.

After cashing in their bonus checks, they had to pay back their firms for a number of reasons. Some men’s bonus was determined “excessive.” Others had to pay because their bank messed up, not them.

In any case, it stings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.