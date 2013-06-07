Meet The Execs In The Running To Be Procter & Gamble's New CEO

Procter & Gamble CEO A.G. Lafley elevated a slew of high-ranking executives in a move that the
business world declares identifies the front runners in the race to succeed him as CEO.Breaking a trend to outsource talent, Lafley promoted P&G veterans to take on more tasks and report directly to him.
Ad Age notes, “none of the moves are promotions, exactly, since the executives remain group presidents.”
Following poor sales, Robert McDonald retired from his post as P&G CEO at the end of May. He was immediately replaced by Lafley, who had been McDonald’s CEO’s predecessor.
The Wall Street Journal reports, “Mr. Lafley, who turns 66 years old next week, is trying to accelerate sales growth at P&G, whose performance has lagged behind rivals in recent years. One of his first tasks was to establish a succession plan, as he is unlikely to stay for more than two or three years.”
These executives are the possible replacements.
Henretta has worked at P&G since 1985, when she was hired as a brand assistant for Bold Laundry Detergent.
She was promoted from head of P&G's Asian operations to group president of global beauty, which includes skin care, cosmetics, and personal care in 2012. She is now adding on hair care to her duties and will move from Singapore to Cincinnati.
There have been articles speculating she would be the next CEO since 2003, and she told Ad Age, 'I think of myself as a change agent. I'm constantly challenging the status quo.'
Riant has been at P&G since 1980.
Also based in Singapore, Riant took on the task of group president of global baby care in 2007 and was just promoted to tackle feminine and family care as well. That includes Tampax, Charmin, and the $10 million Pampers account.
Taylor took a big career leap, transitioning from group president of global home care to becoming the group president of global health and grooming.
While he previously oversaw Swiffer, Mr. Clean, Dawn, and the billion-dollar-brand Febreze, he will now work on Gillette, Oral-B, Crest, and Iams.
Taylor has also worked at P&G since 1980, and he will remain in Cincinnati in his new post.
The youngest of the bunch is taking on Taylor's old duties as group president of global fabric and home care. Ciserani is now in charge of Tide and Swiffer.
Ciserani started at P&G in 1987, and while he might not be the frontrunner, he is raising eyebrows.
Healey is one of the few leaders at Procter & Gamble who began her career outside of the P&G family.
She started out at S.C. Johnson & Sons, which turned into Johnson & Johnson, in 1983 and then moved on to P&G in 1990 in her home country of Brazil.
While Healey's position as group president of North America and global, hyper, super and mass channel hasn't changed, P&G announced that she will now also report to Lafley. The company said that this 'reflects the size and impact' of North American business, which almost accounts for half of total sales.
