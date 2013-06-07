Meet The Execs In The Running To Be Procter & Gamble's New CEO

Melanie Healey, group president of North America.

Procter & Gamble CEO A.G. Lafley elevated a slew of high-ranking executives in a move that the



business world declares identifies the front runners in the race to succeed him as CEO.Breaking a trend to outsource talent, Lafley promoted P&G veterans to take on more tasks and report directly to him.

Ad Age notes, “none of the moves are promotions, exactly, since the executives remain group presidents.”

Following poor sales, Robert McDonald retired from his post as P&G CEO at the end of May. He was immediately replaced by Lafley, who had been McDonald’s CEO’s predecessor.

The Wall Street Journal reports, “Mr. Lafley, who turns 66 years old next week, is trying to accelerate sales growth at P&G, whose performance has lagged behind rivals in recent years. One of his first tasks was to establish a succession plan, as he is unlikely to stay for more than two or three years.”

These executives are the possible replacements.

