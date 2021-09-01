ADVANCING DIVERSITY: Execs from top US companies share how they’re championing inclusion in the workforce

Top companies and their foundations have spent over $US50 ($AU68) billion on diversity and inclusion initiatives since the murder of George Floyd. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images

Insider compiled top articles aimed at helping executives and managers advance diversity and inclusion.

The articles contain insight from execs at JPMorgan, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other large companies.

The racial reckoning of 2020 forced CEOs and executives to not only speak out in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) but pledge action, too.

Now, over a year and a half later, executives are chest-deep in the work to fulfill those promises. Insider has been speaking with top DEI executives and CEOs about how they’re tackling this work.

Here are several articles that will guide executives and managers on their path to equity.

Facebook’s head of diversity shares her formula for success: Prioritize. Rally. Act.

Diversity and inclusion professionals are being recruited relentlessly. Top execs in the field share their advice for making a name in the industry.

LinkedIn’s D&I chief explains how inclusion is the key that ‘unlocks the potential’ of diversity

Jamie Dimon and other Fortune 500 CEOs reflect on how George Floyd’s death forever changed their approach to leadership

CEO Roger Ferguson explains the leadership qualities that helped him rise to the top of TIAA to become one of the few Black leaders to head a Fortune 500 company

DEI execs are burning out amid the billion-dollar push to diversify corporate America: ‘It’s hard to be both the advocate and the abused’

Inside JPMorgan’s $US30 ($AU41) billion push for racial equity in the economy – and within its own walls

Netflix’s VP of inclusion Vernā Myers shares a 3-part strategy any company can use to be more inclusive