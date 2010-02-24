How To Listen To The Goldman Sachs Tech Conference LIVE Online

Nick Saint
The Goldman Sachs Internet and Technology Conference in San Fransisco kicks off this morning with keynote addresses from Intel’s CFO Stacy Smith and Microsoft’s President of Server & Tools Segment Bob Muglia.

Just about every major tech company is represented in the lineup, as well as a few upstarts you might not expect, such as Yelp.

All presentations will be available via webcast (audio only) here.

Here are some highlights of the schedule (all times PST):

Tuesday, February 23

  • 8:15 am: Intel — Stacy J. Smith
  • 9:00 am: Microsoft — Bob Muglia
  • 10:20 am: Adobe — Shantanu Narayen
  • 10:20 am: EA — Eric Brown
  • 11:00 am: THQ — Brian Farrell
  • 12:20 pm: Yahoo — Hillary Schneider
  • 1:10 pm: Apple — Tim Cook
  • 5:20 pm: Google — Nikesh Arora

Wednesday, February 24

  • 8:15 am: Dell — Brian Gladden, Peter Altabef
  • 9:00 am: IAC — Barry Diller
  • 12:20 pm: eBay — John Donahoe
  • 1:10 pm: HP — Cathie Lesjak

Thursday, February 25

  • 9:40 am: Palm — Doug Jeffries
  • 11:00 am: Netflix — Barry McCarthy
  • 12:30 pm: Cisco — Frank Calderoni

