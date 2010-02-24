How To Listen To The Goldman Sachs Tech Conference LIVE Online

The Goldman Sachs Internet and Technology Conference in San Fransisco kicks off this morning with keynote addresses from Intel’s CFO Stacy Smith and Microsoft’s President of Server & Tools Segment Bob Muglia.

Just about every major tech company is represented in the lineup, as well as a few upstarts you might not expect, such as Yelp.

All presentations will be available via webcast (audio only) here.

Here are some highlights of the schedule (all times PST):

Tuesday, February 23

8:15 am: Intel — Stacy J. Smith

9:00 am: Microsoft — Bob Muglia

10:20 am: Adobe — Shantanu Narayen

10:20 am: EA — Eric Brown

11:00 am: THQ — Brian Farrell

12:20 pm: Yahoo — Hillary Schneider

1:10 pm: Apple — Tim Cook

5:20 pm: Google — Nikesh Arora

Wednesday, February 24

8:15 am: Dell — Brian Gladden, Peter Altabef

9:00 am: IAC — Barry Diller

12:20 pm: eBay — John Donahoe

1:10 pm: HP — Cathie Lesjak

Thursday, February 25

9:40 am: Palm — Doug Jeffries

11:00 am: Netflix — Barry McCarthy

12:30 pm: Cisco — Frank Calderoni

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.