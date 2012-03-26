Execs Aren't Encouraging Innovation As Much As They Think

Photo: prettywar-stl/ Flickr

Execs might think that they’re doing a good job of encouraging innovation, but their employees beg to differ, says a new report by Development Dimensions International.The study says that around three quarters of the leaders surveyed thought they frequently engaged in behaviours that encouraged innovation, but only half of their team members agreed.



“There’s a consistent disconnect—across all innovation challenges—between what leaders think they are doing to address these challenges, and how team members are perceiving leaders’ actions,” according to the report.

For example, managers are opened to new ideas, encouraged their employees to understand business trends and challenged their workers to engage with customers, but were less likely to take a personal risk or go against the status quo to encourage innovative ideas.

But, the study says, leaders should encourage true innovation in the workplace, because “more extensive use of these behaviours, in turn, helps build a stronger innovation culture.”

