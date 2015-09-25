How one exec makes hiring decisions within 30 seconds of meeting job candidates

Jacquelyn Smith/Business Insider Make a great impression and you could land a job on the spot.

The most frustrating part of a job search can be the waiting.

We often wait days or weeks to find out if we landed an interview. Then we wait again to hear whether we’re invited back for round two. Then we wait some more to learn if we got the job.

But if you’re a young job seeker who happens to meet and make a fantastic impression on Mark Toro, managing partner and chairman of North American Properties — Atlanta, you could be offered the gig on the spot.

In a recent interview with Adam Bryant of The New York Times, Toro said he’ll “sometimes hire someone young even if we don’t have a job for them.”

“[Those are] the kind of [people] you meet and within the first 30 seconds you know you want them on your team,” he explained. “It’s about bright eyes. You know it when you see it. They’re happy and they want to learn.”

For more senior people, he takes a different approach — but one that’s equally interesting.

“We’ll get them in front of every person on the leadership team, and I’ll get feedback from them separately so that they don’t influence each other’s reactions,” he told Bryant. “We also want to meet their spouses over dinner and watch how they interact. That can be very telling about who you really are, and because the interview process is so imperfect, we’ve got to get every data point we can.”

Read the full interview here.

NOW WATCH: 8 things you should never say in a job interview



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.