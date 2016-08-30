IGNITION 2016: Exec at China's biggest tech company to speak on the future of digital media

Tencent SY Lau presenting on the importance of technology to China’s economy and its implications around the globe at Brisbane’s Global Cafe event in November 2014.

Tencent, the largest tech giant in China, just got even bigger.

The company acquired the maker of the smash hit mobile game, “Clash of Clans”.

Tencent’s other holdings include WeChat, QQ Game Platform, and Tencent News. Just recently, Tencent Holdings posted a 47% boost in net profit for the second quarter — a rise attributed to the doubling of the company’s revenue in mobile games.

One of the major forces behind the company’s soaring prospects is Tencent Senior Executive Vice President, President of Tencent Online Media Group, and Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity’s “Media Person of the 2015” SY Lau.

We are very excited to reveal that this media industry veteran will be speaking at the IGNITION conference in December. We believe that SY Lau will have a lot of excellent insight to reveal on the current state and future of digital media at Business Insider’s flagship event.

Other IGNITION speakers include AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Adobe EVP and CMO Ann Lewnes, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner. IGNITION will take place December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

