'Excuse Me, I'll Take One Oprah'

As a hungry nation suffers through day two of the Oprah-induced run on KFC grilled chicken, people all over are posting horror pictures on the internet. Our favourite is this picture of a receipt, confirming that you can actually order 1 Oprah. Oprah is a SKU! Talk about the commodification of celebrity.



Meanwhile, other KFC stores have raised the white flag, confirming that they’ve run out of chicken to feed Oprah fans. Folks, if this doesn’t make it clear. Setting prices below equilibrium creates shortages!

When hyperinflation comes to America, the government will try solving the problem by instituting price controls. Let Oprah-gate be a lesson.

