Exclusively.in, a private style site that offers Indian fashion, jewelry, and home items to US consumers, is the latest addition to the expanding list of sites applying the samples sale model to travel.



“From Palaces to Paradise,” their first travel sale, includes various luxury hotels and resorts, as well as and an Indian safari adventure at the Singiwana Jungle Lodge located in Kanha National Park, Madya Pradesh, India. Exclusively.In’s travel offerings will focus on Asian destinations, which should give the site a point of differentiation amongst current private travel sale providers like the American Express/Luxury Link Vacationist site, and Gilt’s Jetsetter, which recently announced expansion plans with invite-only social network A Small World.

“We listened to our customer base and the consistent message was an interest in finding a unique way to explore Asia with luxury accommodations but at savvy prices,” said Sunjay Guleria, CEO of Exclusively.In.

Launched in June 2010, the site says that they’ve become the largest online Indian apparel retailer in the U.S., with member growth of 50 per cent month-on-month.

As the sample sale space gets more crowded in general, focusing on a specific market seems to be a good idea for growth and establishing a unique identity among the growing field of competitors. While both Jetsetter and Vacationist may feature Asian travel specials from time to time, if Exclusively.in can establish themselves as the go-to destination for travellers who already have Asia in mind as a destination it offers a good reason for travellers to sign up for one more travel sale email alert.

Exclusively.in Becomes the Latest Private Sale Site to Add Travel Offerings originally appeared on Signature9

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.