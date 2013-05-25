9 Things Windows Phones Can Do That The iPhone Can't

Microsoft’s mobile operating system for smartphones, Windows Phone 8, has a unique approach to the traditional smartphone.



Instead of showing you rows of static icons like you see on the iPhone, Windows Phones have “Live Tiles” that update with real time information from your apps.

But that’s just scratching the surface. Windows Phones offer several features you won’t find on the iPhone.

