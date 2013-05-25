9 Things Windows Phones Can Do That The iPhone Can't

Microsoft’s mobile operating system for smartphones, Windows Phone 8, has a unique approach to the traditional smartphone.
Instead of showing you rows of static icons like you see on the iPhone, Windows Phones have “Live Tiles” that update with real time information from your apps.
But that’s just scratching the surface. Windows Phones offer several features you won’t find on the iPhone.
The operating supports phones with bigger screens. The biggest iPhone only has a 4-inch screen. Windows Phones can be 4.5 inches or larger.
They can run Microsoft Office apps like PowerPoint and Word. Microsoft has refused to make Office apps for the iPhone (so far), so you're stuck using alternatives like Apple's own iWork suite of software.
You can customise your home screen's Live Tiles by resizing them. Apple doesn't let you customise what apps show up on your iPhone's home screen.
It can display real-time updates on the home screen using the operating system's Live Tiles. iPhone apps can only display how many notifications you have with a tiny number.
They have a mobile wallet app that lets you make payments with your phone. It doesn't work on all carriers yet, but more support is coming soon.
They have near field communication (NFC) chips that let you swap content by tapping two phones together.
Some devices like Nokia's Lumia phones and HTC's Windows Phone 8x have wireless charging. That means you just place the phone on a special pad to charge it up.
