8 Things Windows 8 Tablets Can Do That The iPad Can't

Apple’s iPad may have set the standard for tablets, but the competition is working hard to catch up.
Microsoft’s new PC operating system, Windows 8, is designed to work on regular laptops or desktops and tablets.
Here are a few things Windows 8 tablets can do that the iPad can’t.
If you have a tablet running the full version of Windows 8 like Microsoft's Surface Pro, you can run regular PC programs.
The home screen is completely customisable. You can hide or uninstall apps you don't want and resize app tiles.
Many Windows 8 tablets come with full-sized USB ports, which is great if you want to add a thumb drive or other accessory.
Windows 8 tablets can double as regular desktop PCs. You can dock them with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard for the full PC experience.
