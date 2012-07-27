How The US Fleet Would Defend Itself Against A Full-On Attack

Photo: Raytheon
As the Navy directs its attention, and the majority of its fleet, to distant parts of the Pacific, concern about ships’ safety becomes paramount.America’s ships are getting expensive and the thought of a well placed missile sending one or more of them to the bottom of the ocean has surely caused more than one military planner a restless night.
To help keep that from happening Raytheon has produced an elaborate Air and Missile defence Radar (AMDR) system for the Navy.
The AMDR uses a two bands of radar to asses incoming threats, determine the priority in which they need to be addressed, neutralizes the threat, and keeps monitoring the site to make sure the target is down and out.
Raytheon released an animated video, via their website, that illustrates the AMDR’s capabilities and how the design could protect the fleet, even in the face of a multi-pronged attack.
The following is a series of screenshots from the video, and a description of what the radar targeting system is doing at various points its counterattack.
This task force consists of six destroyers defending a carrier — the lead destroyer is carrying the AMDR system
Here's a cutaway from the lead ship, showing how the AMDR relays communications and radar waves — the yellow 'S' represents a particular band of radar
The final phase of the attack slips into place when two jets —bearing a striking resemblance to Chinese Su-30MKKs — take to the sky and join the fray
By the time the fighter jets have plotted their course the AMDR has locked on to each individual threat
But the S-Band radar, ideal for searching and destroying high altitude targets, zones in on the IRBM just like it did with the jets
Finally, the AMDR determines its time to focus on the ballistic missiles and fires Raytheon's SM-3s — part of the Aegis missile system
With all threats neutralized the AMDR returns to its passive monitoring state and allows the convoy to continue on its way
