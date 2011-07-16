Exclusive: U.S. Mobile Ad Sales To Top $1 Billion In 2011, IAB's Anna Bager

While mobile advertising is a tiny slice of the global advertising pie, “its growth is huge…..and exponential,” says Anna Bager who heads the IAB’s Mobile Marketing centre of Excellence.



In this interview with Beet.TV, she says that mobile advertising in the U.S. will pass $1 billion this year, up sharply from the IAB’s estimate of $550 – $600 million for 2010.

The higher number is not an official projection of the IAB, which doesn’t make projections, but an informal consensus based on industry trends.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) is the lead trade organisation for digital publishers.

Bager will be hosting the IAB’s mobile advertising industry conference on Monday (7/18) in New York.

Andy Plesser

