SP Trader Responds: "We Are Working On The Redemptions..."

We’ve previously reported on SP Trader and specific discrepancies regarding their returns and investors’ inability to get their money withdrawn from the firm.



We contacted SP Trader directly via email. Here’s what they had to say:

TBI: We’ve contacted several phone numbers on SP Trader’s websites and found no working lines and no one we could speak with. Furthermore, several people have contacted us stating that they have not been able to withdraw their investments with SP Trader. Could you provide us with an update of the current state of SP Trader and its associated customers? Thank you.

SP Trader: We are working on the redemptions and getting them out slowly. Not everyone is pleased with our progress, but we are getting there. But the on whole we are doing just fine.

Thanks

Ben Weiss

