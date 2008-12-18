Exclusive: Sony PSP2 rumours Bogus, No New Handheld Gaming Gadget Coming (SNE)

that game publishers are already working on a “PSP2” are flat-out false, Sony (SNE) executives say.



Speaking to SAI earlier today, Sony Director of Hardware Marketing John Koller said he’s familiar with Internet reports PSP2 game development is already underway, but said the rumours are completely unfounded. What’s going on, Koller told us, is Sony is pushing developers away from its “Universal Media Discs” and towards digital distribution of games via the PSP store. Someone misinterpreted the new push as “PSP2” development, Koller said.

Sony still says “no plans for a PSP2 are underway.”

Other highlights of Koller’s talk:

The Sony exec insists PS3 sales are doing great, with 2008 Jan to Nov sales up 98% over the same period in 2007. Yes, Sony did see a sharp decline in November sales this year, but a PS3 price cut from $500 to $400 going into November 2007 gave that month unusually high sales.

Speaking of price cuts: No additional price reductions for the PS3 are in the works anytime soon. But Sony plans to offer some “relief” to cash-strapped consumers by maintaining its $150 off the PS3 with a new Sony credit card offer. Also in the works: Steep discounts on the PS3 in a bundled purchase with a Sony Bravia HDTV. “Those are deals we’re working on for now as well as post-holiday,” Koller said.

Still the top PS3 talking point: Blu-ray. The PS3’s Blu-ray capabilities were the no. 2 reason consumers chose the console, Koller said, and the company saw a sharp uptick in PS3 sales coincident with the Blu-ray release of “The Dark Knight.”

Sony is aware of reports of female avatars getting harrassed in PS3-based virtual world “Home.” Koller said Home is still in “open beta” and figuring out how to do moderation. “There’s still a few kinks to be worked out,” he said. “This is something we look to solve immediately.”

