EXCLUSIVE! Secret Pix of Google China

On the heels of Google’s (sort of) confirmation that it plans to crush Baidu (BIDU) in China, we are pleased to report that one of our moles has risked life and limb to smuggle pictures of Google’s China war room out of the PRC. Dedicated building, yoga room, free food, weights, froofy entrance gate–those Baidu people won’t know what hit them.



As you feast on these secret pix, send a thought of gratitude to our intrepid mole. We know we don’t have to tell you what would have happened if s/he had been caught.

