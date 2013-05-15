10 Things The Samsung Galaxy S4 Can Do That The iPhone Can't

Samsung’s new flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, is packed with a ton of extras –– almost to a fault.



When the phone first came out, reviewers criticised Samsung for shoving too many complex and glitchy extras in the phone.

But there are some features in the GS4 that do work well and could be useful, and you won’t find them in the GS4’s chief rival, the iPhone.

Let’s take a look at some of the best features in the GS4 that you won’t find in the iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.