EXCLUSIVE: Ross Levinsohn's Plan To Turn Around Yahoo

The new boss.

Photo: hrweber/flickr

It’s been a week or so since Yahoo booted its CEO Scott Thompson for lying on his resume, and replaced him with Ross Levinsohn.Levinsohn’s title is “interim” CEO, but the impression we get is that it is his job to lose.



So, what’s his plan?

We spoke to sources close to Yahoo and its board, and we think we have a pretty good idea.

These sources asked to remain anonymous because they don’t want to be fired and they would like to remain “close” to the Yahoo and its board.

The basic outline is this: Levinsohn is, in the short term, going to ignore his own passion for big deals to solve some noisy problems and focus the company. Meanwhile, he’ll begin to divest assets in order to build up a pile of cash. Then he’s going to swing for the fences, hoping to propel Yahoo into growth even though its core product has already begun to erode.

The Next Few Weeks: Quiet The Noise

There is a lot of noise around Yahoo right now due to four issues in particular: its patent dispute with Facebook, its search deal with Microsoft, fallout from Scott Thompson’s resume scandal, and activist shareholders looking for new management to “unlock shareholder value.” Yahoo also needs to win back its Madison Avenue ad-buying clients, which were a bit offended by the appointment of a non-media guy like Thompson. But that should be easy to do, considering Levinsohn’s sterling reputation among that crowd.

Thompson Scandal: The investigation into Thompson’s resume scandal is out of Yahoo management’s hands. It’s the board’s responsibility. There is going to be some more fallout. If people at Yahoo knew about Thompson’s resume lie, covered it up, and willingly allowed Yahoo to file incorrect documents to the SEC, heads will roll. We’ve heard specific names of people who might get canned, but so far it’s just gossip and it would be irresponsible to share those names here. Just know: Some of them are near the top.

Facebook: New management recognises that Scott Thompson handled Yahoo’s patent dispute with Facebook rather poorly. While you shouldn’t expect Yahoo to pull its lawsuit right away, do expect new management to leverage its deeper personal ties with Facebook to arrange some sort of settlement. New management greatly admires the way Tim Armstrong handled selling some of AOL’s patents to Microsoft for $1 billion. Our bet is that Yahoo will figure out a way to profitably join Microsoft and Facebook’s patent alliance against Google.

Microsoft: Nobody—not Yahoo management, not Yahoo’s board, not Yahoo shareholders—is happy about how the search deal Yahoo made with Microsoft back in 2009 has turned out. But the deal is not going away, and there is little way for Yahoo to get out of it. During his short tenure, Scott Thompson threatened to take Yahoo’s business to Google. That ploy will not be tried again. Says a source: “Nobody is pleased with how we’re doing, but we’re in bed together.” What’s the solution? One has not been decided upon yet! One possibility that has been floated, however: Yahoo could re-do the deal as part of a larger deal in which it combines with MSN and sells some of the technology pieces of its “ad stack” to Microsoft or perhaps its investment, AppNexus.