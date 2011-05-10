Exclusive: Rachel Maddow Leads Video Consumption Among NBC News Network Shows

The Rachel Maddow Show enjoys the highest degree of engagement, meaning minutes spent per month, among all the NBC News and MSNBC news programs, according to MSNBC.com president Charles Tillinghast, in this inteview with Beet.TV



Part of its success has been from an online/offline strategy, involving a high degree of interactivity around Apps and social media, Tillinghast explains in this video.

An MSNBC.com spokeswoman tells Beet.TV: “Online viewers watch over 45 minutes a month of The Rachel Maddow Show video, making it one of the top viewed video sources in the digital NBC News network.” Her source is th comScore March Video Met rix.

You can find this post on Beet.TV





