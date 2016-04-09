Here's an exclusive look around one of London's most incredible mansions -- complete with cinema, spa, gym, and nanny's quarters

When money is no object — the homes of the world’s richest people become beacons for the most luxurious living quarters across the globe.

Business Insider was given an exclusive tour around one man’s £19 million Belgravia mansion in Chesham Place, a few days before he moves in.

This is all thanks to Mathilde Allibe, the CEO and founder of the elite architecture and interior design company Secretcape.

Secretcape decorates the interiors for £10 million to £300 million homes across the world. Currently she has seven projects on the go — six in London and one in Spain.

She has several teams that work for her all the way through design, architecture, project management, finances, and aftercare. The latter is a team that helps clients move in, once the project is completed. Her clients give her budgets of “millions, not one million” to design the inside of a house. Some give a limitless budget.

Take a look inside one the most incredible homes in London.

The seven storey 8 Chesham Place is located in one of the most sought after locations in London -- Belgravia near Sloane Square. It was sold for £19 million and the single male buyer is moving in on Sunday. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The entire property was completely revamped by Mathilde Allibe and no specific budget. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The Chesham Place property that Business Insider was given a tour of is indicative of the level of luxurious furnishings, cutting edge technology, and decadent amenities Secretcape provides for clients. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The property has a lift that fits around 4 people and is hidden behind a normal looking door. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded At the top of the property there is a penthouse style bedroom with dressing room, chairs, and a balcony. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The balcony was a result of gaining planning permission and extending the balcony to make the top bedroom larger. She added in a motorised canopy too because she said she could imagine the client wanting to come out for a cigar and the weather not being great. She said it's these additional details make her clients very happy. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The entire property is full of luxurious items, furnishings and only the best engineering to maximise space and storage -- despite being a huge property. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The property has four bedrooms and each one has an ensuite bathroom. However there are several other bathrooms dotted throughout the property. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded All the bathrooms are stocked with high-end products. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The bathrooms are all light, airy, absolutely sleek and modern and bigger than some people's flats. This is only part of the bathroom for the master bedroom -- I could not fit in the entire room in one picture. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded There is even a large dressing area with seating and closets in between the bathroom and bedroom in case you didn't want to get changed in the bedroom. This is one of Allibe's favourite areas of the property. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Naturally, all the bedrooms have ample storage space. One of the bedrooms has a huge walk in wardrobe. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded It's so big that there are shelves to the left and right that are behind glass to prevent dust from getting to expensive items. There are also hidden wardrobes throughout the property. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The property even has a nanny's quarters which is bigger and more sleek and modern than some studio flats in London. It has an ensuite bathroom with a shower, a seating area, a bed and storage. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The 'nanny's quarters' are very near the kitchen and utility room -- which boasts two hidden washing machines, tumble dryers and a storage area. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Naturally the kitchen is massive and kitted out with some incredible new pieces of kit. For example, there is a tap that is so hot it makes a kettle redundant. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded There is even a designated pasta drawer that is all beautifully arranged. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Everything in this property has a certain assigned place and is hidden away behind doors and sliding out doors to keep the design sleek and uncluttered. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Even the type of meal you eat has a designated space. This is the 'breakfast room' which is in between the nanny's quarters and the kitchen. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded However, there is a separate dining room on another floor for lunch and dinners. Secretcape The several lounge areas all serve various functions. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The 'petit salon' is perfect for a more cosy day or night in watching TV. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Whereas the larger lounge area is perfect for entertaining people -- which is where I did my interview with Allibe. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Every floor has seating areas too, meaning there are pockets of tranquility if you wanted to take a call or read a book. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded One of these areas is located between the ground and first floor and is one of Allibe's favourite areas of this kind in the house. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded But of course some of the most amazing areas of the house are the amenities that only the richest people in the country can afford. This includes a massive sound insulated cinema room. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded The basement cinema room at Chesham Place There's even a gas fire underneath the screen. Aesthetic beauty mixed with a precise eye for design and technology allow for this to happen, says Allibe. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded There is also an eight-seater poker table in the same room -- still with plenty of room to move around in. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded On the same floor, there are separate bathroom facilities for the cinema as well as for the gym. The gym is so large, it also hosts a treadmill and a strength training rack, as well as a ballet bar. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded It has its own showers, toilet and sauna. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded And to top it all off, it has a separate massage room that would be in-keeping with the most luxurious spas in the world. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded Above all, the location is one of the incredible parts of the property. It is in between the richest people's playgrounds in London -- Sloane Square and Knightsbridge. Business Insider/Lianna Brinded

