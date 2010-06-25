Ivanka Trump Was In Madison Square Park Today

Heiress Ivanka Trump made an appearance in Madison Square Park today for a HP promotion gig and the Business Insider was there for you!



Accompanied by first “Apprentice” winner Bill Rancic, the famous socialite and businesswoman handed out HP gift cards – $10 American Express checks that the lucky recipients can use for whatever they can buy for $10.

She smiled professionally next to an HP printer, explained how cool it was and said “HP pays you back!”. She even walked a few steps and talked to fans.

