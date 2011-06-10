Exclusive: New York Times Recommendation Engine Generated 17 Million Views In April

As part of the New York Times new paid subscription program, the paper is seeking greater “engagement” with readers, says Denise Warren, General Manager of the NYTimes.com in this interview with Beet.TV.



The Times introduced its own recommendation engine in March, a system to present related stories to readers. Warren tells Beet.TV that the engine generated 6 million clicks and 17 million post-click page views. (comScore puts the number of Times page views for April at 610 million.)

In the interview, she provides the number of free apps downloaded: seven million for the iPhone and two million for the iPad. (Both apps are free.)

This video is part of a series on digital innovators created in association with Digitas in advance of this week’s Digitas NewFront11 conference in New York.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



