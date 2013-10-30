Exclusive New Poster For 'Blue Is The Warmest Colour': The NC-17 Film That Won The Cannes Film Festival

“Blue Is The Warmest Colour” won the Palme d’OR at the Cannes Film Festival and Steven Spielberg called it “a profound love story,” but the indie flick has also been shrouded in controversy.

The NC-17 film’s stars blasted the director, Abdellatif Kechiche, for their physically taxing graphic lesbian sex scene that took 10 days to shoot, Kechiche later said he doesn’t even think the film should be released, and the writer of the book on which the film was based blasted it as porn.

Despite all of the negative attention, the film has earned over $5 million worldwide and had a solid U.S. debut in New York and Los Angeles last weekend. The film will expand nationally this Friday.

In honour of the film’s stateside release, Sundance Selects — the company responsible for releasing the film — shared an exclusive new poster with Business Insider:

Here are some of the other, previously released posters:

Now watch the film’s trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

